Actor Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and now, a poster of the actor from the film has been revealed. Ajay Devgn, who plays the titular character in the film, took to social media to share the solo poster of Saif. The actor is seen sitting on a giant throne with a sword in hand. This is Saif’s look as Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the villain of Tanhaji’s story.

Describing Saif’s character, Ajay said Udaybhan is someone who doesn’t forgive the wrongdoers but punishes them the way no one ever forgets. The caption of Ajay’s Twitter post read, “MIND that was as sharp as a sword…#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm” (sic)

Earlier, a poster of Ajay was revealed to mark his three-decade-long career in the Hindi film industry. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan shared the posters on social media congratulating Ajay for having glorious 30 years in Bollywood. Akshay’s post read, “We started our journey in this industry together…30 years ago.And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn” (sic)

Hi Akshay, like you said 3 decades and a momentous career. What has made it significant are the films, the love of people and support from friends like you. Thank you 🙏@akshaykumar https://t.co/yM6BPLUTVf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 12, 2019

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most ambitious projects of Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by Om Raut and also features Kajol in an important role. Slated to hit the screens on January 10 next year, it’s based on the epic battle of Sinhagad from 1670. The battle was fought between Taanaji Malusare who was the millitary leader in the Maratha army of Shivaji Maharaj, and Udaybhan Singh Rathod who was the fort keeper under Mughal Army Chief Jai Singh I.