We all know how cute is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star babies in the country and people can’t get enough of his eyes and round face, and perky smile. The chote nawab was recently spotted at Delhi airport with his daddy and unline his normal chirpy mood, he looked rather upset and cranky. What stole our heart was the way Saif Ali Khan was pacified him. He proves to be the best daddy in the world and sets parenting goals for all of his fans.

They share a strong, unyielding and everlasting bond that can’t be compared with any other bond in the world. In this video which is doing rounds on the internet prove that gone are the days when only mothers use to take care of babies. While Kareena fulfills her work commitments, Saif is taking care of Tim.

The video shows upset Taimur crying and speaking random stuff in his baby language. However, Saif, being a responsible father, pacified him in the just right way. He sat down at the airport and listened to what Taimur had to say and calmed him.

Dressed in a blue striped t-shirt and jeans, Taimur certainly looked cute and on the other hand, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in his light pink coloured kurta and white pajama.

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he will be playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod. Tanhaji is a movie about Tanaji Malusare, a brave and famous Maratha warrior. He was the lifelong companion and friend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj He is very well known for capturing the Sinhagad Fort situated at the top of a hill.

Tanaji also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It is believed that Tanaji had gone to invite Shivaji Maharaj for his son Rayaba’s wedding and insisted on stopping the marriage and helped Shivaji Maharaj to capture the Kondhana fort near Pune from the Mughals.