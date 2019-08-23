Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is an online sensation and paparazzi’s favourite, but the constant media glare on the two-year-old kid bothers the parents. A video of angry daddy Saif scolding paparazzi is doing the rounds on the Internet.

In the viral video, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media and can be heard saying: “No, no not outside the house please, as we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that.”

Yogen Shah is one of the paps, who said that “Saif sir has requested not to click pictures of Taimur Ali Khan when he is alone.”

While, in the video, Tim was seen smiling and waving the shutterbugs.

Saif Ali Khan had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur’s life. “The media’s constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won’t be interested in someone else’s kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don’t understand,” Saif told IANS a while back.

According to Pinkvilla, both Saif and Kareena have expressed concern over Taimur’s popularity with the paparazzi, Saif had said: “I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn’t be subjected to it.”