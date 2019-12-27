Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give some nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit 90s song ‘Ole Ole’ from movie Yeh Dillagi. The revamped version will be used in his next, Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, the teaser of which drops online today.

The new recreation of ‘Ole Ole’ will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar. On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.”

On the other hand, director Nitin Kakkar thinks that he wanted to ‘enhance’ the original song. He said, “Considering it became a cult song, there is a lot of pressure riding on us as we want the track to resonate with the audience the way the original version did.”

Take a look here:

Well, the original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, written by Sameer.

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, it is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

The poster Jawaani Jaaneman shows Bollywood’s handsome hunk Saif Ali Khan as a casanova sharing a bed with two beauties, faces of whom were not revealed in the poster.