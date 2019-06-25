Parineeti Chopra is on a roll with so many films in her kitty, the actor is actively preparing for two at the moment. She will be seen playing the lead in Saina Nehwal’s biopic and the remake of Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train. She is preparing for both simultaneously and has been keeping her fans updated on the same. Recently, she shared a boomerang on Instagram trying to ace her badminton skills.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Getting ready to do such a long rally in ONE TAKE 🎥 😳 #SainaNehwalBiopic#Goals #OneDayAtATime.” She even shared a picture of herself lying exhausted on the floor and captioned it, “Saina Nehwal’s biopic“Hey guys, did you take any cool pictures of me training today?” This is what they sent.”.

Earlier, she shared pictures from her practice session where in one she can be seen rigorously playing while in another, she lays on the ground exhausted.

She is also working on the remake of the popular Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her script along with a coffee mug which was gifted to her 7 years back by Sahaj Chopra. on Instagram revealing that she has started preparing for it. She captioned the image as, “Prep 📚 #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 yr old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was @thisissahajchopra‘s first ever gift to me so its super super special.) 💚”.

Apart from these film, Parineeti also has other movies in the pipeline including Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saina Nehwal’s biopic and multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.