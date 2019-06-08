Sajal Ali, who played the role of Sridevi’s daughter in MOM, recently announced her engagement with boyfriend Ahad Raza Mir on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture with him.

Sajal, a famous Pakistani actor, made her Bollywood debut with MOM and won hearts on many with her incredible performance. Sharing the still, she captioned it, “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Sajal & Ahad”.

The couple met the sets of the television show Yaqeen Ka Safar, based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel Woh Yakeen Ka Naya Safar, two years ago.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom revolves around Sridevi, as a vigilante, who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her step-daughter (played by Sajal Ali). MOM which was Sridevi’s 300th film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. MOM released in India on July 7, 2017.