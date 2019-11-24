Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced two films in a row. The acclaimed director is working with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi post which he will get on to make the remake of 1952 film Baiju Bawra. Speculations are rife that the film will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead. Now, Bhansali talked about the project and how it’s going to be a crucial musical journey for him.

The director talked to Subhash K Jha recently and revealed that Baiju Bawra is his test as a composer since the film is all about songs that will show his characters as extraordinary. Bhansali revealed that he is going to have more than a dozen songs in the film to justify the story of two great singers from Indian history.

In the 1952 film, Naushad Ali curated the music while Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Ustad Amir Khan and DV Paluskar among others crooned to various songs which are considered sacred for any traditional Hindi music lover. Bhansali said he is not even thinking about replicating the kind of music Naushad saab gave to Baiju Bawra because it’s difficult for anyone to scale to those heights today.

The director started curating music for his own films since he made Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela with Ranveer and Deepika Padukone. Bhansali has reportedly found a new voice for Baiju Bawra who can justify his grand version of the story and characters. “I am not even thinking of the colossal music Naushad saab did in Baiju Bawra in 1952. It is impossible to scale those heights,” Bhansali said.

The director also talked about Lata Mangeshkar and how it’s absolutely impossible for anyone to contribute the same magic in a film that the veteran singer had done to many films including the old Baiju Bawra. He said he can never try and search for a female voice as sacred as Lata’s but he will look for her echoes in the voice of other female singers. “Who can sound as pristine and sublime as Lataji did in ‘Mohe bhool gaye saawariya’ and ‘Bachpan ki mohabbat’ in the earlier Baiju Bawra? There can never be another singer like Lataji. But I will continue to look for echoes of her voice in all the female singers I work with,” said Bhansali.

Baiju Bawra is preparing for release on Diwali 2021. The film is expected to see a Box Office clash with Deepika Padukone’s starrer Mahabharat.