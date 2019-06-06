It is confirmed! Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be coming together for the first time in ‘Inshallah‘ which is going to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman and Sanjay have teamed up after a hiatus of 19 years. They last worked together on ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999), the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that time. Inshallah is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. The ‘Bharat’ actor will be sharing screen space for the first time with none other than Alia Bhatt.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about the project on Twitter. He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali… #Inshallah release date finalized: #Eid 2020… SLB teams up with Salman after a long gap… #Inshallah stars Salman and Alia Bhatt. #Eid2020”.

The Salman and Alia starrer will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is also scheduled for a 2020 Eid release.

Check out the post here:

IT’S OFFICIAL… Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali… #Inshallah release date finalized: #Eid 2020… SLB teams up with Salman after a long gap… #Inshallah stars Salman and Alia Bhatt. #Eid2020 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Alia Bhatt also took to social media to share the big news.

View this post on Instagram Agli Eid – Inshallah ❤ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 6, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

Inshallah also happens to be special because of the fact that this is for the first time that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be paired together for any project. Both of them have their own sets of fan base who are equally excited to see this new pair – up on the screens. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial project was the 2018 hit film ‘Padmaavat’, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It was released on January 25, 2018 during the Republic Day weekend.

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Bharat’ opposite Katrina Kaif. His next be seen in Prabhu Dheva’s ‘Dabangg 3′. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama film ‘Kalank’ is and currently shooting for ‘Brahmastra‘ alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi.

Salman and Sanjay had first worked together in the director’s debut film ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ (1996). Salman also had a brief cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Saawariya’.