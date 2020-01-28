Actor Salman Khan‘s upcoming film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai is said to be set on a huge budget with its climax scene alone costing Rs 7.5 crore. At least that’s what the latest report in a daily suggests. As reported by Mid-Day, the climax scene of Radhe featuring Salman and Randeep Hooda has entirely been shot with chroma key technology and it has cost the makers a whopping Rs 7.5 crore. Director Prabhudeva had imagined a lavish combat sequence for the climax of the film and when he discussed it with the team, it was found out that his imagination was surely going to add a lot of moolah to the film’s budget. However, Salman, who’s also one of the producers of the film, didn’t shy away in shelling out money considering the potential of the climax scene.

The report quoted a source close to the sets of the film revealing that the elaborated scene was shot at a studio in Mumbai recently. It’s a 20-minute scene which is totally VFX-laden and has the two actors battling it out. While conceptualising the scene, the technical team mentioned that after it has been shot on a chroma, it has to be filled with VFX for background change and to make it looker grander than imagination. The source also revealed that Baahubali and its second part were the two recent films that were shot on a chroma before Radhe which has already been filmed in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur and Kolkata.

“Baahubali and its sequel were two of the recent films that employed technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaced with the background of one’s choice,” said the source.

Also featuring Disha Patani in the lead, Radhe is slated to hit the screens as Salman’s big Eid release this year.