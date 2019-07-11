The former Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani has recently celebrated her 54th birthday with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and his now rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur. The pictures from the celebration also made its way to social media and created a lot of stir among the fans. In the pictures, Salman can be seen having a wide smile as he has his arms around Sangeeta. She can be seen donning a blue noodles strap dress while Salman kept it casual in a white shirt and blue denim.

In addition to Salman, Sangeeta and Lulia, actor Monish Bahl, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha Nadiadwala were also in the attendance.

Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram #blessedbirthday A post shared by Sangeeta Bijlani (@sangeetabijlani9) on Jul 9, 2019 at 11:16am PDT



Earlier, Salman’s video went viral where he can be seen shaking leg with dance master Prabhu Deva, actor Kichchca Sudeep and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. All four men can be seen dancing to Prabhu Deva’s iconic song ‘Urvashi’. However, it was Salman Khan who stole the show with his killer moves. Dressed in a white T-shirt and denim, he enjoys dancing with others. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Dance class from the master himself. Prabhu Deva @kichchasudeepa @wardakhannadiadwala. (sic)”



Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were rumoured to be in love in the late ’80s and early ’90s. In fact, it was also speculated that that two were set to get married but things did not work out. After decades of their split, the ex-couple reconciliated and since then she has been a part of Salman’s family functions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The film will hit the theatres on December 20. Apart from this, he has also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated to release on Eid 2020.