Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 on Wednesday and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

The second part in the franchise – Dabangg 2 didn’t take much time to release after Dabangg hit the screens on September 10, 2010. However, it’s been seven years since the second film dropped and Salman revealed that he is the reason behind all the delay. The actor said he could have started the film earlier because the main work on Dabangg 3 was completed but he couldn’t do it because of other commitments. The actor, who plays the role of Robinhood cop Chulbul Panday in the Prabhu Deva-directorial, added that the story of Dabangg 3 was ready and locked way back but everyone was waiting for him to sort out his dates for the project.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Salman also talked about the sequels and how there’s a trend of sequels not faring as better as the original film. The actor said he’s aware of everything but he also knows that Dabangg 3 has taken more effort and hardwork from him than the previous two films in the franchise. “Dabangg 3 should be the biggest of the lot. It has a lot more than just masala,” Salman said.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number.