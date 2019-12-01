Actor Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have expressed concern, shock and dismay over the raper and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. Usually the one who steers clear away from commenting on national issues, the actor took to social media on Saturday evening and spoke out on the incident that has filled the entire nation with anger and disgust. Salman made two posts on Twitter and asked the fellow citizens to work more actively towards protecting women. The actor added that this is high time we should get together to fight against crimes against women and not let ‘beti bachao’ to be a mere campaign.

Salman’s first tweet read, “#JusticeForPriyankaReddy These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n Priyanka Reddy should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman…(1/2)” (sic)

He went on to say, “…n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace #JusticeForPriyankaReddy” (sic)

(2/2)..n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace #JusticeForPriyankaReddy — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 30, 2019

Earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher tagged Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a death penalty for rapists. In a tweet expressing his concern, he requested the authorities to take notice of the matter and immediately pass a law that grants capital punishment for those guilty of rape. Kher’s tweet read, “#Priyanka_Reddy के साथ हुए वहशी बलात्कार करने वालों को बीच चौराहे पर उल्टा लटका कर सीधा गोली मार देनी चाहिए। आदरणीय @AmitShah जी! गृह मंत्री के रूप में आपने काफ़ी साहसिक निर्णयात्मक निर्णय लिए है। बलात्कारियों को तुरंत मौत की सजा हो जानी चाहिए!! बस ऐसा एक क़ानून पास करवा दीजिए।” (sic)

On Thursday morning, Cyberabad police found a burnt body of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Upon investigation, it was found out that she was a veterinarian who was first raped and tortured by four men (two lorry drivers and their accomplices). It was revealed that one of the men put his hand over the doctor’s mouth and nose while raping her that led to asphyxiation and she died on the spot. Later, the four men burnt her body near an underpass on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The entire incident was thoroughly planned and executed under the influence of alcohol. All four accused in the case have been arrested and as per VC Sjjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad police, they have confessed to the rape and murder.