Bollywood Dabangg star Salman Khan is all set to quit the controversial show Bigg Boss 13 and reports of Farah Khan replacing him is doing the rounds of the grapevine. Now, he has claimed that hosting the show gets stressful. He also said that he learns a lot about the country and its values on the controversial show.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror during the interview, Salman said, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out.

When asked if he does not like the show, he said, “I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that.”



Earlier, a source close to the TV industry told IANS, “Salman is quitting the show and Farah Khan will be taking over from January. He’s expected to celebrate his birthday on the sets.”

A source close to the actor has revealed to PTI that he is upset with the behaviour of the show’s contestant. The source further said, “It is true Salman Khan is quitting and Farah Khan to take over Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by contestants behaviour. He has announced in the show also.”

Another industry source told Deccan Chronicle, “Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn’t allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman’s health. Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting.”



The source further said, “He has been wanting to quit for a few seasons now, but somehow the channel and the production house keep getting him back. But now, he has clearly been told by close ones as well that the show should not hurt him in any manner, as his family and friends are concerned for him.”

However, Salman’s father Salim Khan denied any such reports on his health condition and told PTI, “His health is fine, it’s all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that’s about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry.”