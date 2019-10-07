Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who will be seen entertaining fans as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha wrapped up the shooting on October 6 which also marks the birth anniversary of late veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

Salman Khan uploaded a video on social media where he spoke about the last day of the shoot and also paid tribute to Vinod Khanna who portrayed the role of Prajapati Pandey (Chulbul Pandey’s father). The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor missed Vinod Khanna in this sequel. The character of Chulbul’s father is now being played by his brother Pramod Khanna.

The video shows the Salman Khan with the entire crew of the film along with the director Prabhu Deva. “Today was the last day of Dabangg 3 and the happiest part is that today is the birthday of our V.K sir that is Vinod Khanna sir. So today is our Prajapati Panday’s birthday and it happens to coincide with the pack up of our film,” Salman can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the heart-touching video here:

View this post on Instagram #Dabangg3 A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 6, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

A few days ago, Salman Khan had shared a teaser of his cop character Chulbul Pandey. Dressed in the police uniform, Salman portrays Chulbul with the best sense of humor and quirkiness. Watch the video:

The shooting for Dabangg 3 has been done in some exotic locations including Maheshawar, Madhya Pradesh and Jaipur, Rajasthan and is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit ‘Wanted’. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.