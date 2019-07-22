Salman Khan, who was recently seen in the Blockbuster film Bharat has joined the team of Nach Baliye season 9. Salman, who often talks about his mother Salma and pens emotional note for her on social media recently shared a video with her on Instagram that highlighted a quirky side to his bond with his mother.

In the video, Salman can be seen dancing with his mother on Sia’s ‘Cheap thrills.’ There’s nothing like a mother’s love, they say and this video is proof that Salman loves his mother to the core. Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it, “”Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna..,” Salman captioned the video.”.

View this post on Instagram Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna.. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 22, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

Salman is the producer of Nach Baliye 9 and was trending on Twitter a few days ago with the hashtag #BhaiOnNachBaliye9.

Earlier, Salman talked about the change in the format of the show and told the media that he liked the introduction of exes performing as contestants. He stated that he does not believe in the concept of two mature people who were once together, not sharing amicable relationship in the present. Giving his own example, he said that he still shares a good bond with all his ex-girlfriends and therefore, he would like to see how the contestants on the show hold themselves.

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Dabangg 3.