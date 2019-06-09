Salman Khan‘s Bharat released on June 5 and in just four days, the film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. His latest Instagram post suggests that the actor is already working on his next project.

Salman Khan shared a boomerang of himself sitting on a fancy chair on Instagram and captioned it, “Something new is coming up.” The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer grossed a total of Rs 122.20 crore on day four.

View this post on Instagram Something new is coming up A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “#Bharat rocks the BO… Biz jumps on Day 4… Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady… Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]… Being patronised by family audience… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz”.

Salman will also be seen in Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. Earlier, Alia announced the release date of the film and shared a poster on Instagram. She captioned it, “Agli Eid – Inshallah”.

View this post on Instagram Agli Eid – Inshallah ❤ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 6, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.