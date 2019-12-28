December 27 is marked as actor Salman Khan’s birthday and it’s a double celebration for Khan and Sharma family as they welcomed a new member into their family. Yes, we are talking about his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s newborn baby. And guess what, her name is Ayat Sharma. While celebrating his birthday with the media, Salman Khan spoke about becoming Mamu again to Ayat.

Salman Khan mentioned that now December 27 has changed for him forever and Ayat will be taking over it. Salman joked and said that he has become a mama, a chacha but becoming a father still remains. Talking about how his day started in the morning Salman said, “I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayata nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family.”

When a reporter asked him how happy he is after becoming a mama for the second time. Salman Khan said, “Abhi hogaya Mama ka, Chacha ka, ab Baap banne ka Baki hain”

Time and again, Salman has expressed his bond with Ahil Sharma. There is no doubt that he is the apple of the eye of the entire Khan Khandan. He is not only the doting son of his parents, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma but he’s also the dear ‘buddy’ of his mamu jaan.

Soon after Ayat was born, the Khan and Sharma family had released the official statement and expressed their happiness. The statement reads, “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.”