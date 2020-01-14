Actor Salman Khan‘s sister Arpita Khan Sharma recently gave birth to her second child – a daughter and named her Ayat Sharma. Together, she and Ayush are over the moon rejoicing parenthood for the second time and their social media timelines prove the same. In her latest Instagram post, Arpita has shared two pictures of her brother, Salman Khan, holding the little munchkin in his arms with their mother Salma Khan seen in the background.

Arpita shared the pictures with a beautiful note on Instagram talking about how she always felt protective and loved in the presence of Salman and she’s glad that her kids are going to feel the same. Dressed in his basic black t-shirt and a pair of blue denim, Salman is seen all cautious while holding the baby as he posed for the cute picture. The caption on Arpita’s post read, “There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give.” (sic)

Salman and the entire Khan family have been in a celebratory mode ever since Ayat was born. The family has, in fact, got double reasons to celebrate considering Ayat was born on the same day her dear mamu Salman was born i.e. on December 27. Many reports suggested that Arpita and Ayush wanted their second child to share her birthday with Salman and therefore, Arpita delivered the baby through a C-section under the full supervision of her doctor.

These pictures are the cutest thing on the internet currently!