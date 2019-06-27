Bollywood actor Salman Khan is very much loved by his fans, however, some were not very happy with him when he recently shared a video of himself cycling on the busy roads of Mumbai without wearing a helmet and weaving in and out of traffic.

In the video he shared on his social media pages, Salman could be seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and what appeared to be house slippers. He had captioned the video as, “Time flies and life passes by v quickly so learn how to appreciate it.”

His efforts to urge fans to value time was lost when some took offence to the way he was riding his cycle with some saying he was not setting a good example by not wearing a helmet, and one even tagging the Mumbai Police to show the way he was moving in and out of traffic.

One even tweeted about the security car that was following close behind him and driving rashly.

On the work front, Salman is busy with upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is the third installment of the Dabangg film series. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan, the story is set in the city of Madhya Pradesh.

It will star Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep Sanjeev plays the antagonist. The film is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.