Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film ‘Bharat’, which is all set to release on June 5, 2019, faces problems because of the title. A petition seeking a change of title of Bharat was moved in the Delhi High court on Thursday. The petition was filed by Vipin Tyagi. According to the petitioner, the movie is distorting the culture and political image of our great country Bharat aka India.

In his plea, Vipin Tyagi had contended that the title of the film is in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, according to which the word “Bharat” cannot be used for the commercial purpose. He has also sought to change one dialogue of the film where the character has been compared to the country, contending that it hurts the patriotic sentiments of the people.

“This film is fraught with Salman`s typical flippancy and vulgarity. Being a `Bharatiya`, I feel it is not appropriate to name such film or any character associated with this film after our great nation,” Tyagi said.

Ever since Salman Khan has started promoting the film, he is surrounded by controversies. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film to marry Nick Jonas. Salman Khan has still not gotten over this as he can be seen taking a dig at the actress at every media promotion. At a press conference, Salman Khan said, “She, over Bharat, did choose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. It traces the journey of a man and a nation together. Salman will be sporting five different looks in the film.

Watch the trailer of Bharat here:

The makers of Bharat are yet to react on the PIL.

(With inputs from ANI)