Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial shows especially after the ugly fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Their fight took a violent turn after Siddharth passed the comment ‘aisi ladki’ and they both threw tea on each other. Surprisingly, during the weekend ka vaar episode, when Salman tried to give an earful to Siddharth over his nasty comment, he was stopped midway by the creative team and it turned out that Salman gave him the clean chit and said that he is not wrong in the situation.

Now, Salman has said in an interview with Pinkvilla that he wasn’t angry on the contestants and he doesn’t give a damn. The actor was quoted as saying, “This season I wasn’t angry at all, I feel. Till one point, I do what I can do and see that they go in the right direction and after a point, I don’t give a damn. It is their life. I am not their father, brother and family, I am just a host. They have all watched the show and come. When I see that they go totally off and perhaps won’t get work outside, that’s when I come in. It is not a scripted show, their personalities do come out. People who know that in the industry would not want to work with such personalities, so I try and keep that as a benchmark.”



Meanwhile, as per the latest buzz, there will be no evictions this weekend. As a surprise to contestants, no housemates will be evicted this week. the housemates who are nominated are Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, and Asim Riaz.