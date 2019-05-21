The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat will release the fourth song of the film titled ‘Turpeya’ tomorrow. Salman, who has been keeping fans updated with all the news of his upcoming film, shared a poster and revealed the same.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, he captioned it, “Meri Mitti. Mera Desh! #TurpeyaSongOutTomorrow”.

Earlier, the makers released four songs – ‘Zinda,’ ‘Slow Motion,’ ‘Chashni,’ and ‘Aithey Aa’.

A few days ago, Katrina shared sneak-peek from the sets of the film on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “भारत #onset”.

View this post on Instagram भारत #onset A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 18, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

The trailer, which was released in April, showcased Bharat’s (played by Salman Khan) life being described in five different avatars spanning over a period of over 60 years.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, who plays the female protagonist in the film, and Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.