Bollywood actor Salman Khan is often questioned about his marriage and people really want to know about his wedding plans. This time during an interview with Time of India, he revealed what he thinks about the marriage and he revealed that he doesn’t have faith in the institution of marriage. He further said that it’s more or less fading away from society with the passing time. He also mentioned that instead of marriage, he has faith in companionship.

Salman said, “I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. Companionship? Yes.”

He was also asked about the kids and he said that whenever it has to happen, it will.

Currently, Salman is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bharat. Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Ever since Salman Khan has started promoting the film, he is surrounded by controversies. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film to marry Nick Jonas. Salman Khan has still not gotten over this as he can be seen taking a dig at the actress at every media promotion. At a press conference, Salman Khan said, “She, over Bharat, did choose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

The trailer of the film released a few days ago and garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. In the trailer, we get to see different avatars of Salman. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres.