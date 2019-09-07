Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who has been sharing inside glimpses into his personal life with fans, recently shared a video of himself cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Braving the heavy rainfall, the actor recently cycled his way to the sets of ‘Dabanng 3‘ to stay away from traffic jams. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the flick, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to wind up the shoot as soon as possible.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a clip of him riding the bicycle on the busy road and wrote, “Mumbai city in the rains…Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3.”

Watch the video of Salman Khan here:

Mumbai city in d rains . . Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/sVY9Sa3Zdq — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 6, 2019

This is not the first time Salu Bhai is cycling openly on the roads. In June, the ‘Bharat‘ actor shared a time-lapse video of him cycling on the busy roads of Mumbai. However, that video didn’t go well with netizens as a few users slammed him for not wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle. He was also seen riding a cycle on the road in a zig-zag manner.

If sources are to be believed, Salman Khan is now seriously thinking of postponing Dabangg 3 to Eid 2020. The film is all set for a December 20, 2019 release as of now. ‘Dabangg 3’ is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration between Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in ‘Wanted‘.

As per media reports, Sonakshi Sinha will again play Rajjo Pandey and Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.