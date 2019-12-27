It’s the birthday of superstar Salman Khan and Twitter has been abuzz since last night with fans and friends of the Dabangg 3 actor wishing him and his actor friends posted photos and videos from his birthday bash at Sohail Khan’s residence in Mumbai. There are pictures of Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, Ahil Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep and other Dabangg 3 actors and a lot of others!

On Salman Khan’s 54th birthday, he cuts the cake in the presence of his family and friends with nephew Ahil Sharma in his arms. A video of Salman Khan cutting a beautiful four-storey strawberry cake has gone viral. The actor’s stylist Ashley Rebello who is also present at the bash took to his Instagram to share an inside video of the party. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world, @beingsalmankhan love and happiness always 😘😘😘😘”

Salman was born on December 27, 1965, and today at 54 is one of the greatest entertainers Bollywood has ever produced. The actor was dressed in casuals and sported ripped denim paired with a blue t-shirt and a chocolate brown jacket.

Take a look at the videos and pictures of who all attended the birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram #salmankhan cut his cake with media #virabhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:07am PST



Meanwhile, celebs like Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aayush Sharma, Samir Soni with his wife, Salim Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan’s son and more are in attendance at Sohail’s house.

Salman Khan chose Sohail Khan’s Mumbai residence for the party as he wants to be by sister Arpita Khan Sharma‘s side in the last few days of her pregnancy. Arpita will deliver her second baby soon.