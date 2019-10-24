Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday. After the event, he immediately headed to his friend and producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. The actor attended the party with many of his industry colleagues including his Dabangg 3 co-star Sonakshi Sinha and old friends – Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol among others. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the little girl who requested Salman for a selfie and the superstar obliged without hesitation.

The actor is believed to be not-so-friendly with people who hound him for selfies. However, as he was posing for the paparazzi outside the party-venue, a little girl came to him and Salman not only got a selfie clicked with her but also had a brief conversation by the end of which he blessed the girl and thanked her.

A video that’s currently going viral on social media shows Salman interacting with the cute girl while posing for the paparazzi outside the party-venue. The actor is seen calling the girl first and then getting a happy selfie clicked with her. Salman then listens to her cute words carefully and blesses her. Watch the viral video here:

The actor has been widely praised for his sweet gesture with the kid. Salman is known to have got a special space for kids in his heart. He is often seen spending time with the kids in his family. When he is outside shooting for the films at various villages and cities in the country, Salman is seen interacting with the kids and spending his off-duty time with them.

This video featuring Salman and the little girl has surely brightened social media with all the cuteness.