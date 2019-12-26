All Salman Khan fans are waiting for December 27 to wish their favourite actor a very happy birthday and to know details of his celebration. Every year, the Dabangg 3 actor parties with full pomp and show at their Panvel farmhouse. But, this time, there is no Panvel bash for him. Yes, you read it right. According to Midday reports, Salman will be ringing his birthday at Sohail Khan‘s apartment in Bandra, Mumbai as he wants to be by sister Arpita Khan Sharma‘s side in the last few days of her pregnancy. Arpita will deliver her second baby soon.

The reports further stated that Salman is going low this year due to his professional and personal life. Firstly, the actor is busy shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe and more importantly her sister Arpita has scheduled a C-section delivery on December 27 at the Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar as she wants her baby to share her kid’s birthday with Salman. Therefore, Sallu has planned to ring in his big day tomorrow night at the Pali Hill residence.

The guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, David and Varun Dhawan, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Prabhudeva, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, who are riding high on the success of Dabangg 3, will also be present.

On the work front, Salman Khan has released his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 where he is seen as the famous character Chulbul Pandey. The film is not working well at the Box Office due to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The movie has collected around 90 crores in five days, however, the same is below the expectations considering it is a popular franchise and features none other than Bhai. The underwhelming response is what Salman is not perturbed about. He said, “In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film).”