Nach Baliye 9 is a much-awaited couple-based dance reality show, which has been now creating a lot of buzz since a lot of twist of ex-couples has been added to the season this time around. Also, this time, the show is produced by Salman Khan and will also see him in between the episodes, which has also garnered a lot of attention.

There is a leaked video of Salman from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 that we have come across. He is seen making fun of all the headlines related to his personal life. Salman Khan opens up about his marriage, the rumours and his ex-girlfriends from the sets.

In the viral video, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is saying, “Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce, Apni shaadi ke sawaal par Salman fir bhadke reporter par, Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath?, ‘Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hai Salman ka asli pyaar?”

Watch the leaked video here:

Speculations are rife that Salman Khan will co-judge the show for a few episodes to create the required buzz. It is also expected that he will appear in the opening episode on the show to introduce the contestants and request the audience to shower them with their love.

The confirmed participants on the show are Aly Goni and ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva and Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar.