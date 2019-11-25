The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is flaring well on the TRP charts, thanks to Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla’s fight and the ongoing tiff between Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill. Since the show is garnering eyeballs, the makers decided to extend the season by five weeks. However, with the extension of the show, evil host Salman Khan has to extend his tenure to shoot for the Weekend ka Vaar episodes. But, with his commitments and upcoming films, such as Radhe and Dabangg 3, it looks like the Bharat actor is not ready to extend his tenure on the show.

Salman is planning to quit the show early than expected. The makers are trying hard to convince him to extend his tenure but owing to his shooting schedule for Radhe, which will be mainly shot at an international location, it seems Salman will not extend his tenure.

A source close to the show has revealed to Deccan Chronicle that the show’s performance has been good so far and it has also left behind The Kapil Sharma Show, which is also produced by Salman Khan. The channel has requested him to try to extend his tenure and host a few more episodes, as they plan to extend the season by a few weeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Dabanng 3. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Apart from this, he also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.