Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan tuned 84 today and on his special day, the Bharat actor has shared an adorable post on Instagram. The actor shared a throwback picture where the duo can be seen spending some quality time together as they go out for fishing. The father-son duo smile as they chill by the lake. While Salman can be seen donning a white t-shirt and denim shorts, Salim can be seen wearing a blue shirt teamed up with beige trousers and a sleeveless jacket.

Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy bday daddy. (sic)”

As soon as he shared the picture, his fans started pouring love and wish to actor, producer and screenwriter Salim.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Happy bday daddy . . . A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 24, 2019 at 7:11am PST



Salim is best known for his work in Andaz, Seets Aur Geeta, Deewar, Sholay, Don among others. He was also known for his partnership with Javed Akhtar. On the personal front, he married twice. His first marriage was with Salma Khan in 1994 and then with Helen in 1981. He is a proud parent of three sons, Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Salman along with brother Sohail and sister Arpita Khan also hosted a lavish birthday party for his father that saw celebrities such as Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Dabanng 3. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film. Apart from this, he also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.