Superstar Salman Khan has always been a cycling enthusiast and that’s common knowledge among those living in Bandra. Salman has been posting videos of him riding on his e-cycle around the town side, perhaps close to his own area. He rides past effortlessly with speed on the streets on his slick Being Human e-cycle. He today posted another video of himself wearing olive jacket and shorts.

On Sunday, he wished countrymen a “Happy Republic Day” in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy. “Keep being fit India… wish you all a very Happy Republic Day,” Salman wrote on Instagram. Reacting to Salman’s R-Day wish, a user commented: “Wow… inspiring.”

Another Instagram user wrote: “Love you Salman bhai. Happy Republic Day to you too.”

Keep being fit India 🇮🇳 and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day …

This is not the first time Salu Bhai is cycling openly on the roads. In September, the ‘Bharat‘ actor shared a video of him cycling on the busy roads of Mumbai. Braving the heavy rainfall, the actor recently cycled his way to the sets of ‘Dabanng 3 to stay away from traffic jams.

On the film front, Salman will be seen in “Radhe” this year. The film will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.