Superstar Salman Khan has always been a cycling enthusiast and that’s common knowledge among those living in Bandra. Salman has been posting videos of him riding on his e-cycle around the town side, perhaps close to his own area. He rides past effortlessly with speed on the streets on his slick Being Human e-cycle. He today posted another video of himself wearing olive jacket and shorts.

On Sunday, he wished countrymen a “Happy Republic Day” in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy. “Keep being fit India… wish you all a very Happy Republic Day,” Salman wrote on Instagram. Reacting to Salman’s R-Day wish, a user commented: “Wow… inspiring.”

Another Instagram user wrote: “Love you Salman bhai. Happy Republic Day to you too.”

Watch the video:

This is not the first time Salu Bhai is cycling openly on the roads. In September, the ‘Bharat‘ actor shared a video of him cycling on the busy roads of Mumbai. Braving the heavy rainfall, the actor recently cycled his way to the sets of ‘Dabanng 3‘ to stay away from traffic jams.

On the film front, Salman will be seen in “Radhe” this year. The film will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.