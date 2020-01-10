Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his Eid 2021 release will be titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Housefull 4” helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film. “Announcing my next film… ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021,” Salman tweeted.

Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

The actor, whose last release “Dabangg 3” performed moderately at the box office. Dabangg 3 has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, according to the official twitter handle of Salman Khan Films (SKF). This is Salman Khan’s eighth film to achieve this feat in the past decade. The film’s domestic collection has crossed Rs 130 crore mark. Apart from Salman Khan, the action-flick – directed by Prabhu Deva, has Sonakshi Sharma and Kichcha Sudeep.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s “Radhe“. The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year.