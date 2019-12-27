On the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday, the family is in for double happiness as Dabangg star’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma have welcomed a baby girl. After attending Salman’s birthday bash last night, she was later admitted to the hospital for the delivery of her second baby. The Khan and Sharma family have released the official statement and expressed their happiness. The statement reads, “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.”

Even Aayush took to Instagram to share an image that reveals the name of the baby, Ayat Sharma. It reads ‘Our Little Princess has arrived!” Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.”

Earlier today, Aayush, was snapped outside the hospital along with his parents and Helen to visit Arpita at the hospital.

Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016. On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in the film “Kwatha” which also features Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.