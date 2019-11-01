Salman Khan’s most anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has created excitement among his fans after the actor made an announcement. Bringing a collaboration of the ace dancer-director’s Wanted and Dabanng 3, the actor has now shared a picture on Instagram revealing the cast of the film. The Dabanng actor also reveals that the journey has begun and the film goes on the floor.

In the picture, Salman can be seen posing with Sohail Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Prabhudeva.

Sharing the post, Salman wrote, “And the journey begins . . .#RadheEid2020 @sohailkhanofficial @apnabhidu @dishapatani @randeephooda @prabhudheva @atulreellife @nikhilnamit @skfilmsofficial @reellifeproduction. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, a source close to the film revealed that Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain in the film. The source said, “Randeep plays an antagonist in the film. He liked the role and hence agreed to do it. This is the first time he is playing such a character. Also, Salman and Randeep have worked together in the past and they share a great relationship.”

The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the post-production work of Dabangg 3 which is gearing up for a Christmas release this year. The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.