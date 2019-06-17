Sohail Khan’s son Yohan turns 8 today and chachu Salman Khan enjoys with him in the funniest way. The Bharat actor pulled off a unique stunt to wish his nephew. Salman shared a slo-mo video of him catching Yohan, as he was sent flying into the air by Sohail jumping onto a bean bag. “Happy b’day Yohan… dad’s got ur back and I got your front… but don’t fly too high,” Salman Khan captioned the clip, which has already garnered over 3,542,384 views in less than 5 hours.

Arbaaz Khan also took to Instagram to comment on Salman’s post. He wrote, “Happy birthday Yohan 😘🤗❤️ this video is so cute with Yohan, papa and chachu 👌😍”.

The entire Khan family gathered at Sohail’s home for Yohan’s eighth birthday on Sunday. The video has “Slow Motion” song from Salman’s latest release “Bharat” in the background. The video is every bit fun as it sounds.

Watch the video of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Yohan Khan:

On the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend also. As per reports, the film had collected Rs 168.16 crore in its first week itself and now looks adamant to enter the 200 crore club.