Salman Khan is busking on the success of his last release Bharat. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film Dabangg 3. Another film in his kitty is Kick 2, which is expected to go on the floors next year.

The first instalment starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was released on Eid 2014. Now filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala shared an update about the second instalment and said, “It’s a nostalgic day today. It’s been five years to ‘Kick’ today and I have started penning down the second instalment. The first draft is concluded”.

Mere Baare Main Itna Mat Sochna… Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche… Salman Khan starrer #Kick, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 5 years ago to superb BO earnings… Now awaiting #Kick2, which is expected to roll in 2020. #5YearsOfKick pic.twitter.com/8lgwHhIeyu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2019

“The second draft is in its initial stage and I am personally excited for this journey to begin, as much as fans are to witness it. The Devil will return soon,” he added.

The film will mark the return of Salman as Devil (Devi Lal Singh), a thief with a purpose. “Sajid and his writing team is taking things extremely slow, to ensure that part two lives up to expectations,” IANS quoted a source as saying.

According to a source, Salman’s character in the film is deeply layered, and “there’s a lot about him that has been left to explore”.

“Devil’s character is extremely unpredictable. That is precisely what makes his role unique. Sajid will explore this side of the character in part two,” said the source.

The filmmaker is working overtime on the script to ensure the film is ready to kick off next year. Once the script is finalised, the team will go on a recce for location sites.

“The shooting spots will be decided as per the demand of the script. Much like part one, even the sequel will be set in India and abroad,” the source added. Apart from Salman, other members of the cast will be decided shortly.

Meanwhile, Salman is producing the 9th season of Nach Baliye and was trending on Twitter a few days ago with the hashtag #BhaiOnNachBaliye9.

Earlier, Salman talked about the change in the format of the show and told the media that he liked the introduction of exes performing as contestants. He stated that he does not believe in the concept of two mature people who were once together, not sharing amicable relationship in the present. Giving his own example, he said that he still shares a good bond with all his ex-girlfriends and therefore, he would like to see how the contestants on the show hold themselves.

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Dabangg 3.