Actor Salman Khan recently announced his upcoming film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is being directed by Farhad Samji. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to hit the screens during Eid next year. Now while talking to a leading daily, the producer confirmed that his next after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is Kick 2 and they have planned to release it during Christmas 2021. The popular director who’s collaborating with Salman for the seventh time revealed that he’s currently finishing the script of Kick 2 and making it ready to roll by the mid next year.

The filmmaker talked to Mumbai Mirror regarding the same and revealed that everyone is ready for a December release for Kick 2 in 2021. The report also quoted a source claiming that both the director and Salman are eager to take the action franchise forward with Kick 2 and things will roll out soon once the script gets polished. “Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in the process to finish writing the script,” said Sajid.

Sajid is also busy with Bachchan Pandey that features Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is being written and directed by Farhad Samji, who’s also both the writer and the director of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Once Farhad finishes the shooting of Bachchan Pandey, he will straight away hop to begin the Salman Khan starrer. For Sajid too, the chronology remains the same. However, Salman is expected to work on one more film between Radhe that he is currently shooting and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after which he will get into the world of Kick 2.

Meanwhile, after Dabangg 3, Salman is looking at his 2020 release that features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in important roles with him. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva who also directed the actor in Dabangg 3 and Wanted. The film’s shooting has already begun.