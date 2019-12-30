Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan delivered a baby girl on the Dabangg actor’s birthday and the family was in for double happiness. Now, Aayush Sharma, husband of Arpita, has shared the very first photo of their little munchkin and his adorable gestures will brighten up your Monday. In the first picture, Aayush can be seen holding his little daughter Ayat Sharma and his son standing beside her. In the second picture, Aayush can be seen cuddling his little toddler.

The third picture is from the hospital where the family of four are posing together for a click. In the last picture, Arpita can be seen holding her daughter and is smiling with the happiness to embrace motherhood for the second time.

Sharing the photos, Aayush wrote, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, The Khan and Sharma family have released the official statement and expressed their happiness. The statement reads, “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.”

Aayush also took to Instagram to share an image that reveals the name of the baby, Ayat Sharma. It reads ‘Our Little Princess has arrived!” Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.”

Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016. On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in the film “Kwatha” which also features Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.