Rumours were rife that actor Samantha Akkineni is expecting her first child with actor husband Naga Chaitanya. However, the actor took to social media to slam the news of her pregnancy and did that in style. She shared a news piece about the rumour and asked the writers to inform her whenever they are sure that she’s pregnant. Samantha’s tweet read, “Damnnn ……. is she ? When you find out please let us know” (sic)

Various media reports suggested that Samantha and Chaitanya are planning to start a family. The couple got married in October 2017 and their wedding was much popularised by their fans. The two stars are now happily working in films. In fact, they were recently seen as a couple in Telugu film Majili that received a good response from the audience.

Even though both Samantha and Chaitanya are busy with films currently, the actor recently took out time to talk in detail about embracing motherhood. She talked to DNA in an interview and revealed that she would like to take a break from work whenever she decides to have a baby. Samantha said that often parents talk about giving their child everything they could not have in their childhood and that’s why she would like to devote some time just to be around her child. The popular southern beauty added that the baby is going to be the centre of her universe and her priority for some time.

She was quoted saying, “When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me (sic)”.