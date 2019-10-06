One of the most loved star-couples in the country – Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, on October 6. While their fans have powered social media with various lovely pictures of the couple, Samantha herself took to Instagram to share some beautiful never-seen-before pictures from their wedding. The actor wished her dear hubby with a set of pictures that also included a few from their dating days. All the pictures are currently going viral on social media. Samantha’s Instagram post also includes a video of both of them dancing to a song.

The actor captioned her post beautiful and tagged husband. Her post read, “Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story .. stuck on you @chayakkineni ❤️ #tenyearstory #secondanniversary” (sic)

Many industry friends wished the couple on the post. While Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “My fav fav couple … wishing you togetherness foreverrrrrr ❤️❤️❤️” (sic), Hansika Motwane and Kajal Aggarwal also wished ‘Happy Anniversary’ on the post.

Earlier, actor and Chay’s close friend Rana Daggubati made a separate post to congratulate him and Samantha for their second wedding anniversary. He wrote “Happy Anniversary you lovelies ❤️❤️❤️ Have an awesome year!! @chayakkineni @samantharuthprabhuoffl” (sic)

Chay and Samantha got married in dual wedding ceremonies in Goa in 2017. After having a traditional South Indian wedding, the two stars also said their wedding vows as per the Christian rituals. Ever since the news of them dating each other surfaced in the media, their fans showered them with a lot of love which is only getting bigger. Congratulations to the couple!