Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde were recently blessed with a baby girl. Sameera, who has kept her fans updated about her pregnancy shared an adorable black and white photo of her and her newborn’s hand that is just too adorable to handle.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned it, “Our little angel came this morning 🌸My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings ❤️🙏🏻 #blessed.”

Sameera flooded her Instagram with her pregnancy pictures. From underwater photoshoot pictures to magazine cover photo, Sameera kept treating fans with jaw droppings stills.

Sameera had also shared pictures from her Godh Bharai celebration where she donned a gorgeous yellow Kanchivaram silk saree.

Sameera tied the knot with businessman Akshay Varde in 2014. They welcomed their first child in 2015. It was quite a hush-hush wedding for Sameera as she got married within 10 days as per Maharashtrian wedding rituals. She always maintained that she never wanted to get married to someone from the film industry.

Sameera is known for her work in films Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), One Two Three (2008), Race (2008), and De Dena Dan (2009) among others.