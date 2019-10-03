Actor Sameera Reddy is embracing motherhood for the second time and loving everyday of it. Her daughter Nyra Varde was born in July this year and ever since she got to know she was going to have her second baby, Sameera made sure she wasn’t doing the mistakes that she did after dealing with postpartum depression during the birth of her first child. Now, in her latest interview with news daily, the proud mother shared her experience of climbing a mountain with her little ones, loving the physical changes after giving birth, motivating other mothers to focus on their well-being and respecting Kareena Kapoor Khan for setting the right example for working moms.

The actor recently took to Instagram and revealed that climbed the highest peak of Karnataka – Mullayanagiri with her two months daughter strapped to her front. Sameera told Mumbai Mirror that the experience was priceless and she could sense that her daughter absolutely loved it. The actor mentioned that earlier after the birth of Hans Varde, her four-and-a-half-year-old son, she dealt with a lot of stress due to not being able to accept her new body and other reasons. However, now, she wants to explore everything with her kids and keep going in life.

Sameera said, “I was confused, feeling low and crying all the time. Maybe it was the baby blues and I did not want to go down that road again. That’s why I have been up and about since the first day of this pregnancy. I was shooting till a day prior to Nyra’s birth.” Revealing how her little daughter completely supported her throughout her journey, the Musafir-star said Nyra was ‘wide awake’ all the time when her mother was performing the activity. Sameera added that the little explorer didn’t cry or showed any sign of discomfort and in fact, slept well after activities were over.

Sameera is also of the opinion that being a mother makes a woman feel more confident and strong both physically and mentally. Taking a dig at her own past after giving birth for the first time, she said, “I spent nine months making this beautiful child, I’m not going to be sitting at home being scared now.”

Another star mommy who has garnered wide praises for balancing her child’s well-being with her work is Kareena. Sameera, too, feels that Bebo is not just a true star but also a loving mother and the way she has managed to not let her work suffer a bit is an inspiration. She said, “She is such a hands-on loving mother and I respect her for breaking the myth that motherhood requires you to change your attitude with respect to your career.”