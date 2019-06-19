Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child in July, celebrated her God Bharai celebration yesterday with her husband Akshai Varde, son and other family members. Earlier today, Sameera took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from the function.

In the photo, Sameera can be seen with her husband and son in a gorgeous yellow Kanchivaram silk saree. Her million dollar smiled spoke volumes about her happiness. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime ! My Godh Bharai Bliss❤️”.

Sameera tied the knot with businessman Akshay Varde in 2014. They welcomed their first child in 2015. It was quite a hush-hush wedding for Sameera as she got married within 10 days as per Maharashtrian wedding rituals. She always maintained that she never wanted to get married to someone from the film industry.

Sameera is known for her work in films Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), One Two Three (2008), Race (2008), and De Dena Dan (2009) among others.