Sameera Reddy recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and treated her fans with a glimpse of her newborn on Instagram. Sameera is all about body positivity. The actor has been mercilessly trolled on social media for her body but the actor never let those ‘hate comments’ affect her. Sameera, who has promised to share her post partum pictures, shared a sneak peek of her body post her delivery.

As a part of her #inperfectlyperfect campaign, Sameera gave her fans an update on her body and what it feels to be a new mother. Sharing pictures of her body in a black bodycon dress, she captioned it, “As part of my #imperfectlyperfect campaign I promised I’d share my post partum journey so here goes. It’s really damn hard on the body when it’s a c section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery ..”

“Im thrilled to have my daughter in my arms but I can’t help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that’s the silver lining ! #postpartum#keepingitreal #nofilter#positivebodyimage#postpregnancybody #postpregnancy#socialforgood #selflove #loveyourself#bodypositive #herewegoagain#imperfectlyperfect 🌈,” her caption further read.

Sameera flooded her Instagram with her pregnancy pictures. From underwater photoshoot pictures to magazine cover photo, Sameera kept treating fans with jaw droppings stills.

Sameera had also shared pictures from her Godh Bharai celebration where she donned a gorgeous yellow Kanchivaram silk saree.

Sameera tied the knot with businessman Akshay Varde in 2014. They welcomed their first child in 2015. It was quite a hush-hush wedding for Sameera as she got married within 10 days as per Maharashtrian wedding rituals. She always maintained that she never wanted to get married to someone from the film industry.

Sameera is known for her work in films Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), One Two Three (2008), Race (2008), and De Dena Dan (2009) among others.