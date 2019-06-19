Actor Sanjay Dutt, who made his venture into Marathi cinema as a producer, has dedicated his first work, titled Baba, to his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt.

Taking to his social media page, Sanjay shared a clip from the production and wrote, “Dedicating our first Marathi film ‘BABA’ to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad.”

Baba, which stars Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri Patkar and child artiste Aaryan Menghji in pivotal roles, is directed by Raj R Gupta.

The film is co-produced under Sanjay’s banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions, along with Blue Mustang Creations and is scheduled for release on August 2.