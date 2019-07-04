Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend on July 2 and revealed about his death on her private Instagram account.

She took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note for him and wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia.”.

Trishala’s recently made her Instagram account private. She had several photos with her boyfriend but never mentioned his name. In one of the posts, she wrote, “He grabbed me by my throat but he didn’t choke me. Just kissed me so deep I forgot who’s air I was breathing.” In another, she wrote, “..by the way, I’m wearing the smile you gave me.”.

Trishala had earlier talked about her bond with her father and revealed through her Instagram stories that, “He’s like any other father. When I’m with him, it feels like I’m with my dad. It doesn’t feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father.”.

She also revealed that her attitude and temper is like her father and that in “certain aspects” she is badass like her dad.