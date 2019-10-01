Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is a stunner. She has been winning the hearts of millions with her stunning pictures and videos that her parents often share on Instagram. Fans of Shanaya want her to see on a big screen but wait, before that we have something exciting to show you all.

The star kid who is ready to shine under the arc lights has shared a video of her flaunting her belly dancing skills. The dance is going viral and we are left with fewer words. She can be seen grooving along with International belly dancer & Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja. In the video, Shanaya can be seen in a black bralette and matching skirt, the-19-year-old looks like she is all set to make her debut any day.

Sanjana had earlier teased her followers with a boomerang video that showed her and Shanaya practicing belly dance.

Watch Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dancing video here:



Shanaya is often spotted and papped with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. The starlet recently had her first photoshoot clicked even and left us all speechless. Maheep took to her Instagram account to share gorgeous pictures of Shanaya from her latest photoshoot with ace photographer Avinash Gowariker. Shanaya is seen wearing a crop top with a distressed denim jacket and white Tommy Hilfiger jeans.



We just hope Shanaya to be in front of the camera someday, but she chose to start her Bollywood journey on a slightly unconventional note for a star kid. Instead of going to film school to polish her skills or making her debut as an actress, she decided to be an assistant director in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the eponymous role as the former Indian Air Force pilot.