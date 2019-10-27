After announcing Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made a new announcement of his next directorial. The popular filmmaker is all set to direct his much-ambitious project Baiju Bawra – Revenge Story of a Maverick Maestro for release on Diwali 2021. The official Twitter handle of SLB productions announced the news as a Diwali gift to Bhansali’s fans.

The casting of Baiju Bawra is still underway as no names associated with the cast were announced in the post. The tweet made by SLB Productions read, “On this auspicious day, we are delighted to make your Diwali happier by announcing our next endeavour♥️🙏🏻 #SanjayLeelaBhansali #BaijuBawra @prerna982 #HappyDiwali” (sic)

Notably, the announcement of Baiju Bawra comes right after the announcement of Deepika Padukone‘s new film which is also slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2021. The actor is going to play the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata which is releasing on the big festival in the year that follows. Now, with Bhansali’s announcement of Baiju Bawra, seems like the audience is going to see a major Box Office clash between an actor and a director who are considered one of the best actor-director jodis in Bollywood.

BIGGG NEWS… Deepika Padukone to enact the part of #Draupadi in #Mahabharat… Deepika has teamed up with Madhu Mantena to produce the film… Will be made in multiple parts, with the first one slated for release in #Diwali2021. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is preparing for release on September 11 next year. The film is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Mumbai’s red-light area – Gangubai and the story is expected to be taken out of S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.