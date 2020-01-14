Lohri was celebrated on January 13, 2020, with great enthusiasm and spiritedness as it is a very popular harvest festival, celebrated majorly in the North of India. Many people believe the festival honours the passing of the winter solstice and marks the end of winter. Many TV and Bollywood actors celebrated the Lohri festival with bonfires and dance. Recently, Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram to flaunt her Bhangra skills on Morni Banke.

Sanya celebrated Lohri with her co-star Gulshan Devaiah in Mumbai. In the video, Sanya was seen dancing to dhol beats. It was Gulshan’s Lohri party which also included actors like Shweta Tripathi. For the unversed, Sanya will be next seen in Pagglait, Shakuntala Devi and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

Sanya captioned the video as, “Lohri diyan aap sab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan ♥️ mera #Pagglait Parivaar @guneetmonga”.

Take a look here:

Sanya Malhotra made her debut in Bollywood with the highest-grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favourite in the industry for not just the audience but also, the directors and artists all over. She was then seen in Badhai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She will be seen in Oscar fame Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor’s Pagglait – a quirky story by Umesh Bisht. Sanya had shared a post of herself holding the clapper of her movie. The post was captioned, “Announcing P A G G L A I T starring @sanyamalhotra_ written and directed by @umeshbist Very Excited to be backed by the powerhouse @ektaravikapoor and @balajimotionpictures Thank you @ruchikaakapoor for making this happen! I can’t dream of a better birthday to be on set in Lucknow shooting our recent film. Can’t wait for the world to know our quirky story ! And we roll…. @sikhya @achinjain20 #PAGGLAIT (sic).”