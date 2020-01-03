Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is vacationing with her family (brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh) in the Maldives and has shared new pictures from her beach holiday in sexy bikini. The actor can be seen relaxing in blue-green water in the pool. The actor posted a set of new photos on Instagram in which she is seen relaxing in a pool with her brother. As revealed in the post itself, Sara has gone to the Maldives with her family and having the best time of her life there. This post is for her brother Ibrahim. “I always got your back 👫🦩🍭🌈🦋🦄 @luxnorthmale @ncstravels”, the caption reads.

The first picture shows Sara and Ibrahim having bro-sis time on pool floatable beds and swan. Sara is wearing a very sexy striped bikini. She looks stunning with her hair left open. She is staring at the sun with the blue sea in the background. Other pictures show her resting on the floatable bed in the swimming in the pool soaking the sun with a hat.

Check this out:

The actor has been making many stunning posts on social media revealing just how much fun she is having at the amazing island country. The actor is joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives. In a post made earlier, Sara could be seen posing inside the pool with Ibrahim and riding a jet-ski with mother in another picture that was posted by one of her fan-clubs on the picture-sharing platform. Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, she captioned them, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing.” Sara had also shared a video from her jet ski session with mother Amrita Singh in her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Mother-daughter time.” Another post of the actor chilling in the pool was also posted by her with the captions, “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last.”